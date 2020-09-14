Parliament monsoon session: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to decide Congress strategy in both Houses

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:28 IST

Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will firm up the party’s strategy in both the Houses of Parliament during the 18-day monsoon session that starts from Monday following the absence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during a major part of the proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will take a call on the issues to be raised in the two Houses on any day.

Before leaving for abroad for a routine health check-up, Sonia Gandhi had chaired a meeting of the Congress’s parliament strategy group to give a final shape to the party’s stand on various issues, including India-China border standoff, coronavirus disease Covid-19 situation and the current state of economy, especially the historic decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The speakers on different issues will also be decided by the two leaders. A 10-member committee, five each from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, has already been formed for smooth functioning and effective floor coordination in both the Houses. The group for the Rajya Sabha has Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, party’s deputy leader Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

The group for the Lok Sabha will have Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

For any crisis-like situation, Sonia Gandhi has also formed a special six-member committee to take party-related decisions. This panel comprises AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Sonia Gandhi, who is also the Congress Parliament Party (CPP) chairperson, left for the US on Saturday for her routine health check-up. She is accompanied by Rahul Gandhi.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the meeting of the strategy group was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, his deputy Anand Sharma, party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, his deputy Gaurav Gogoi, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The party has decided to corner the government on the issue in parliament but in a “nuanced” way given that the Indian forces are standing eyeball-to-eyeball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The party will also flag the Covid-19 situation across the country, the impact of lockdown, the current state of economy, decline in GDP, GST compensation to states, job losses, agrarian distress, restoration of Question Hour, Facebook’s alleged nexus with the ruling BJP. It will also seek a discussion on the PM CARES Fund.

The meeting also decided to firm up joint strategy with other like-minded Opposition parties.

Some key Opposition leaders, such as Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren have already stated that they will work closely with each other to take on the government in Parliament.

The leaders expressed their views at a recent meeting of non-NDA chief ministers called by Sonia Gandhi on JEE/NEET and GST issues. The Opposition parties have also decided to field Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha as their joint candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson. The election will be held later in the day.

The Congress and some other Opposition parties have also decided to oppose four of the 11 bills the government is bringing in to replace ordinances relating to the farm sector and the banking regulation amendments.