Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong moves motion to discuss Bihar voter roll revision

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will see some important bills being presented. Meanwhile, the Congress has moved a notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Congress moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The development came days after the Election Commission made the draft voter roll data public, leaving out over 65 lakh voter enumeration forms. The move drew backlash from the Opposition, which accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre....Read More
In the adjournment motion notice to the Lok Sabha secretary, Congress MP Manickam Tagore claimed large-scale deletion of names and “unjustified inclusions” in the draft voter rolls.
Opposition parties have long been seeking the adjournment of the two Houses of Parliament over their demand for debate on the SIR in Bihar.
What's on agenda today?
- The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, is scheduled to be moved. The bill, to be moved by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeks to promote ethical sports development, athlete welfare, and fair dispute resolution.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will talk about the expenditure of Manipur's budget and present the estimated receipts and expenditure for the state.
- The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 will also be moved, aiming to unify the existing law to align with international maritime treaties.
- Congress MP Randeep Surjewala is seeking special discussion in Rajya Sabha over ‘the integrity of electoral processes’, linked to the exclusion of vulnerable communities from voter lists.
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 will be moved by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. The key bill aims to promote ethical sports development and athlete welfare, in line with global standards.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on the expenditure of Manipur's budget in Parliament today. She will be presenting the estimated receipts and expenditure for the state, news agency ANI reported.
Congress MP Hibi Eden has moved a motion in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the appointment of a Bombay High Court, whom he said previously served as a spokesperson for a major political party. “The appointment has sparked controversy and raised questions about the judiciary's independence and potential politicization,” the notice read.
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has moved a motion in Rajya Sabha, seeking a suspension of Zero Hour and Question Hour, to discuss ‘integrity of the electoral processes’. The MP gave the notice under Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.