Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong moves motion to discuss Bihar voter roll revision

Wednesday marks the 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Congress moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The development came days after the Election Commission made the draft voter roll data public, leaving out over 65 lakh voter enumeration forms. The move drew backlash from the Opposition, which accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre....Read More

In the adjournment motion notice to the Lok Sabha secretary, Congress MP Manickam Tagore claimed large-scale deletion of names and “unjustified inclusions” in the draft voter rolls.

Opposition parties have long been seeking the adjournment of the two Houses of Parliament over their demand for debate on the SIR in Bihar.

What's on agenda today?