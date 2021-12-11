Parliament: Opposition slams government over announcements at Glasgow climate summit

New Delhi India’s decision to announce a net zero emissions target by 2070 in the context of the climate crisis facing the planet was debated at length in the Lok Sabha on Friday during a discussion on the outcomes of the Glasgow Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

The debate ranged from why India announced the 2070 goal in Glasgow to whether the country managed to push the case for equity at the climate negotiations. MPs flagged issues such as palm oil cultivation, farm stubble fires, role of tribal people in conserving forests, etc.

The debate that started on Wednesday and was deferred on Thursday continued through Friday, going overtime from noon to 4pm, after which it was deferred again. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav’s response to concerns related to the outcomes at Glasgow was deferred.

The minister was asked by Saugata Roy of the All India Trinamool Congress as to what prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce net zero emissions by 2070. Though India seemed against the idea of a net zero emissions target before the Glasgow conference, what pressure led to a volte face by Modi, Roy asked.

“We agreed to phasing down of coal but why didn’t we push developed countries to phase out all fossil fuels,” Roy asked. He added that coal-dependent states such as West Bengal will be adversely impacted by the Glasgow decision. Intracountry climate equity will be a challenge for India, he said.

Roy said a discussion on loss and damage should be initiated in the Sunderbans, one of the worst affected landscapes by climate change. Referring to books by author Amitav Ghosh, Roy said the Sunderbans area was battered by four cyclones in two years and is facing severe erosion.

NK Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party of Kerala said India deserves appreciation for raising the issue of climate justice in Glasgow but it has not reflected in the operational paragraphs of the Glasgow Pact.

“It’s a case of the rich hiding behind the poor. The concept of equity is being diluted globally. Instead of developed and developing countries, a new concept of emerging economies is being introduced which will dilute the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities under the Paris Agreement.”

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said that tribal people were an important resource in solving the climate crisis. “Where there are tribals, there are forests,” he said.

Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party, an MP from Meghalaya, said 76% of her state is forests and it acts as a significant carbon sink for India. “The Indo Himalayan region is known for its distinctive biodiversity. It’s significantly different from the rest of the country. We cannot have nature-negative growth,” she said, adding that the government should go ahead with palm oil cultivation in the northeast and Andaman and Nicobar only after detailed consultations with the state governments. Meghalaya has come out with a concept of environment states, which will be environment-first economies, she said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal said Punjab because of its agriculture-dominated economy is among the worst impacted by climate change. But every year Punjab’s farmers are blamed for causing air pollution due to stubble burning. “They have been burning stubble for centuries. Our farmers have played a major role in the country’s food security. The green revolution depleted our groundwater, and polluted water. Cancer cases are rising in Punjab,” she said.

Yadav said stubble burning is decriminalised under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP said the fact that the Lok Sabha was debating climate change and the Glasgow conference was a message to the world on India’s seriousness about the issue.