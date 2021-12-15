Parliament passes bills to extend terms of ED, CBI chiefs

Parliament on Tuesday passed two draft legislations to extend the terms of the directors of Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years, amid a walkout by the opposition, which wanted to discuss the suspension of 12 lawmakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which were cleared by the Lok Sabha on December 9, was moved by junior personnel minister Jitendra Singh and passed by voice vote in the Upper House.

The modified laws allow authorities to extend the tenures of the directors by one year at a time from the initial date of appointment till the completion of five years.

Soon after Singh moved the motion, opposition leaders led by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, walked out of the House to protest the suspension of 12 MPs for unruly behaviour in the monsoon session. Kharge had asked the chair to revoke the suspension and allow the MPs to participate in the debate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in the House, Singh said the two bills will streamline and institutionalise the agencies. “I think, contrary to the popular impression in certain quarters, the amendment does not seek to increase the tenure. Rather, it seeks to put an embargo on the tenure, which is that of five years,” he said.

“The existing law under the DSPE Act (relating to the Central Bureau of Investigation) prohibits for a tenure not less than two years. We are suggesting a tenure not more than five years. So, in a way, we are making it more streamlined, more institutionalised and more democratised,” he said.

The government had issued two ordinances last month to empower itself to post the chiefs of the two premier investigating agencies for up to five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Upper House, several MPs, including Janata Dal (United)’s Ram Nath Thakur, GK Vasan of the Tamil Maanila Congress, Birendra Prasad Vaishya of Asom Gana Parishad, Brijlal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose of YSR Congress Party, spoke in favour of the two bills.

Several leaders, including Thakur, said a tenure should also be fixed for completing investigations by these agencies.

BJP MP D P Vats cited examples from across the world where heads of investigative agencies have a tenure of five years or more. “In world agencies also, when you look at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and criminal investigating agencies of the UK, Germany and Australia, the most extreme has been that an FBI director stayed for 48 years,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his remarks, Singh attacked the opposition for not being present in the House.

“The noble motive behind bringing this bill stands fully established. However, what is the motive of those who have chosen to walk away from the discussion or to shy away from the discussion, I leave that to the judgment of the history and the writers of history,” he said.

“Incidentally, but not insignificantly, most of the money laundering cases being investigated by this agency (Enforcement Directorate) belong to those 10 years’ of tenure of the UPA-I and the UPA-II, and involve some of the high and mighty of those times,” he added, referring to the two successive terms of the United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is also a sad day in the history of India’s Parliament that the principal opposition party has chosen not to side with those who are working against black money but instead to side with those who are the beneficiaries of black money,” Singh said.

Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “It is a misfortune that in the 75th year of our Independence, democracy is being so shamelessly decimated by the Modi government. They curb the voice of the opposition, they illegally suspend MPs and the PM proudly participates in the Summit for Democracy. This is the height of two-facedness.”