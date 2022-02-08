Parliament proceedings adjourned by 1 hour to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Parliament proceedings in both houses were adjourned by one hour on Monday in tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday.

In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lata Mangeshkar as an inspirational example of India’s unity and integrity during his reply to the President’s speech on Monday.

“Before I speak, I want say a few words about what happened yesterday,” the PM said.

“The country has lost its beloved Lata didi. For such a long time, her voice enthralled and inspired the entire nation, filling it with emotions. Her songs strengthened our culture. She sang in 36 languages—it is an inspirational example for the country’s unity and integrity. I pay homage to Lata didi,” he added

The PM had flown to Mumbai on Sunday to pay his last respects to the deceased singer at Shivaji Park. He had a personal rapport with the singer and had tweeted, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla started the proceedings on Monday with the obituary reference to Mangeshkar. “Known as Swar Kokila, Lata ji sang more than 25,000 songs in almost all Indian languages. Her prodigious talent was honoured with various awards throughout her life,” he said.

“From November 1999 to November 2005, she served the nation as a nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha. Her rendition of ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ in the historic Central Hall of Parliament House on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence is etched in our collective memory forever,” Birla said.

The Lok Sabha obituary reference also noted the singer’s charitable side. Birla mentioned the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation that provides free health care services and also the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Foundation to provide assistance to students and welfare for senior citizens.