Parliament special session to shift to new building on Ganesh Chaturthi: Report

Amid intense political speculations over the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, it has now been reported that the session will begin in the old building and will later be moved to the new Parliament building on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The special session of Parliament has caught the parties off guard as the government has not given any agenda for the 5-day sitting. Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there is no transparency behind the special session being called as no agenda has been shared. The special Parliament session will start in the old building and then move to the new one.

The new Parliament building, a prestigious project of the Modi government, was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28 this year. Built at a total cost of ₹971 crore, the new parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament was held in the old building making the special session to be the first one in the new Parliament building.

Bharat vs India ahead of special Parliament session

Just ahead of the special session, an intense political war broke out between Bharat and India after Bharat was mentioned on the G20 invitation card instead of India. Now it is being speculated that the government is likely to bring a resolution for changing India's official name to Bharat during the special session of Parliament.

A move on one nation one election could also fructify in the session as the government has formed a panel to study the proposal of holding simultaneous elections across the states and in the Centre. There will be no Question Hour or private members' business in the session as this is not a regular session -- Budget, Monsoon and Winter.

