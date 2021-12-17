Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Oppn protests continue over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, suspension of MPs

The demand for resignation of minister of state for home, Ajay Misra 'Teni', has grown stronger as opposition parties continued their protest in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Meanwhile, the opposition in Rajya Sabha is also protesting against the suspension of the 12 MPs demanding a revocation of the order.

Amid a complete chaos, both houses of Parliament were adjourned within minutes of the proceedings starting on Thursday. The protests are expected to continue on Friday.

Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha have been seeking a discussion over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the removal of 'Teni' after investigators said his son Ashish Mishra and others mowed down farmers in the Uttar Pradesh district on October 3, terming it a “pre-planned conspiracy".

Meanwhile, the government is expected to table a bill on December 20 to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.

The winter session of Parliament started on November 29 and will continue till December 23.