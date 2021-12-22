Parliament LIVE: Winter session ends as both houses adjourned sine die ahead of schedule
The ongoing winter session of Parliament, which commenced on November 29, ended on Wednesday, a day before its scheduled conclusion on December 23.
On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed, through a voice vote and amid opposition protests, the bill to link Aadhaar with voter ID, a day after the reform was approved in the Lok Sabha.
The Lower House, on the other hand, witnessed a heated discussion on the bill which aims to raise the minimum marriageable age, from the current 18 to 21, for women. The legislation, which was introduced on Monday, was then sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 11:16 AM
Both Houses adjourned sine die
Parliament's winter session concludes, as both houses adjourned sine die, day ahead of scheduled closure.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 11:03 AM
Govt ‘deliberately’ suspended 12 MPs, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Govt deliberately suspended the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested them to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 10:48 AM
PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:37 AM
TMC's Derek O'Brien to protest with 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs
TMC's Derek O'Brien, who was suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Tuesday, will today protest alongside 12 fellow Rajya Sabha MPs who were, at the beginning of the session, suspended till its conclusion.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:21 AM
Congress seeks resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’
Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in House seeking resignation of MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 08:58 AM
Winter session likely to end today
Parliament's ongoing winter session, which began on November 29, is likely to be adjourned sine die today, a day before schedule.