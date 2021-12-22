Parliament LIVE: Winter session ends as both houses adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The Lower House, on the other hand, witnessed a heated discussion on the bill which aims to raise the minimum marriageable age, from the current 18 to 21, for women. The legislation, which was introduced on Monday, was then sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
Dec 22, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Both Houses adjourned sine die
Parliament's winter session concludes, as both houses adjourned sine die, day ahead of scheduled closure.
Govt deliberately suspended the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested them to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha
Dec 22, 2021 10:48 AM IST
PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy.
Dec 22, 2021 09:37 AM IST
TMC's Derek O'Brien to protest with 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs
TMC's Derek O'Brien, who was suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Tuesday, will today protest alongside 12 fellow Rajya Sabha MPs who were, at the beginning of the session, suspended till its conclusion.
Dec 22, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Congress seeks resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’
Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in House seeking resignation of MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Dec 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Winter session likely to end today
Parliament's ongoing winter session, which began on November 29, is likely to be adjourned sine die today, a day before schedule.
The overall tally also includes 213 cases of Omicron, the latest and more contagious mutation of the coronavirus. The national capital is leading the chart with 57, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19) and Rajasthan 18.
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
