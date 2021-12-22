Parliament LIVE: Winter session ends as both houses adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The ongoing winter session of Parliament, which commenced on November 29, ended on Wednesday, a day before its scheduled conclusion on December 23.

Also Read | Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed, through a voice vote and amid opposition protests, the bill to link Aadhaar with voter ID, a day after the reform was approved in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Electoral reform bill to link Aadhaar, Voter ID gets Rajya Sabha approval

The Lower House, on the other hand, witnessed a heated discussion on the bill which aims to raise the minimum marriageable age, from the current 18 to 21, for women. The legislation, which was introduced on Monday, was then sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.