Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs to meet again today
- Members of opposition parties held a protest march on Tuesday from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.
The leaders of top opposition parties are slated to hold a meeting - second in two days - on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to question the government during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. This comes a day after the opposition leaders held a similar meeting at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. These leaders also held a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk earlier in the day demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August.
Parties including Congress, DMK, RJD, Left, NCP, and TMC also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha following the repeated denial from the Chair to revoke the suspension of MPs.
Meanwhile, Parliament passed a bill extending the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a maximum of five years from the current two years. On Wednesday, Parliament is expected to discuss the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the extent of its threat to the country.
The winter session of Parliament started on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
-
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 09:22 AM
Congress MPs give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
-
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 09:15 AM
Congress Lok Sabha MPs to hold meeting at 10:30am in Parliament
Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the CPP office in Parliament
-
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 09:09 AM
Opposition MPs to hold another meeting today
After a meeting on Tuesday, Opposition leaders including Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, among others are expected to meet again today. The leaders may collectively urge Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take the initiative to end the logjam in the Upper House over the suspension of 12 MPs.