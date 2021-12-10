Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today

  • Winter session of Parliament: Both houses will resume proceedings at 11am today.
The house is seeing constant disruption and adjournments as opposition parties are staging protests against the suspension of 12 MPs. 
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The house will reconstitute at 11am on Friday for Parliament proceedings of the ongoing winter session. The session commenced on November 29 and will likely conclude on December 23.

Both the Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the first day of the commencement, due to the constant protests by the opposition parties.

Some opposition members are also staging daily protests against the suspension of 12MPs. They were suspended from Rajya Sabha for their alleged unruly behaviour towards the end of the monsoon session in August.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 10 Dec 2021 07:54 AM

    622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails: Govt in Rajya Sabha

    A total of 622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails, including 574 in Pakistan, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Topics
parliament rajya sabha lok sabha
