Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today

The house will reconstitute at 11am on Friday for Parliament proceedings of the ongoing winter session. The session commenced on November 29 and will likely conclude on December 23.

Both the Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the first day of the commencement, due to the constant protests by the opposition parties.

Some opposition members are also staging daily protests against the suspension of 12MPs. They were suspended from Rajya Sabha for their alleged unruly behaviour towards the end of the monsoon session in August.