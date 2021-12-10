Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today

The house will reconstitute at 11am on Friday for Parliament proceedings of the ongoing winter session. The session commenced on November 29 and will likely conclude on December 23.
Both the Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the first day of the commencement, due to the constant protests by the opposition parties.
Some opposition members are also staging daily protests against the suspension of 12MPs. They were suspended from Rajya Sabha for their alleged unruly behaviour towards the end of the monsoon session in August.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 10, 2021 07:54 AM IST
622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails: Govt in Rajya Sabha
A total of 622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails, including 574 in Pakistan, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year, since it was on this very day in 1948 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be kept at their 3, Kamaraj Marg residence from 11am to 12:30pm for the general public to pay their final respects. The funeral will be held at 4pm.
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing the case on December 6 in pursuant of his landmark judgment passed on June 7 to ensure the transgender community was protected from various quarters including those in consensual relationships from police harassment
A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh made the oral observation after a portion of the movie was played out in the courtroom. The court ordered to send notice to all respondents and observed that dialogues in the movie were “atrocious”.