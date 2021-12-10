Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today
Live

Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today

  • Winter session of Parliament: Both houses will resume proceedings at 11am today.
The house is seeing constant disruption and adjournments as opposition parties are staging protests against the suspension of 12 MPs.&nbsp;
The house is seeing constant disruption and adjournments as opposition parties are staging protests against the suspension of 12 MPs. 
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

The house will reconstitute at 11am on Friday for Parliament proceedings of the ongoing winter session. The session commenced on November 29 and will likely conclude on December 23.

Both the Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the first day of the commencement, due to the constant protests by the opposition parties.

Some opposition members are also staging daily protests against the suspension of 12MPs. They were suspended from Rajya Sabha for their alleged unruly behaviour towards the end of the monsoon session in August.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2021 07:54 AM IST

    622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails: Govt in Rajya Sabha

    A total of 622 Indian fishermen are lodged in foreign jails, including 574 in Pakistan, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament rajya sabha lok sabha
india news

‘Don’t celebrate the deaths..’ Ex-Pakistan army officer on Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat and the 13 people were en route from an air force base to Wellington and died when the Russian-made Mi-17V5 military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in the Coonoor chopper crash.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in the Coonoor chopper crash. (ANI File Photo)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Parliament LIVE: Both houses to begin proceedings at 11am today

  • Winter session of Parliament: Both houses will resume proceedings at 11am today.
The house is seeing constant disruption and adjournments as opposition parties are staging protests against the suspension of 12 MPs.&nbsp;
The house is seeing constant disruption and adjournments as opposition parties are staging protests against the suspension of 12 MPs. 
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year, since it was on this very day in 1948 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings.
President Ram Nath Kovind&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Never lose hope’: Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived crash, to his school

Group Captain Varun Singh was shifted to a Bengaluru hospital from Wellington for further treatment.
Group Captain Varun Singh, injured in the military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
Group Captain Varun Singh, injured in the military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Night curfew in 8 cities of Gujarat over Covid-19 may end today

The curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh cities on November 30 amid the ongoing threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The night curfew was already been in place since November 1 from 1am to 5am.(ANI file photo)
The night curfew was already been in place since November 1 from 1am to 5am.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Gen Rawat's funeral today, India to pay final respects to first CDS

The bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be kept at their 3, Kamaraj Marg residence from 11am to 12:30pm for the general public to pay their final respects. The funeral will be held at 4pm.
General Bipin Rawat’s task was a Herculean one — of reorganising a vast, multilayered institution that includes uniformed personnel, civilian employees, defence production units as well as R&amp;D organisations.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
General Bipin Rawat’s task was a Herculean one — of reorganising a vast, multilayered institution that includes uniformed personnel, civilian employees, defence production units as well as R&D organisations. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: Death toll in Mexico migrant road accident rises to 53

Breaking news updates December 10, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Mullaperiyar issue: Kerala wants Tamil Nadu not to release water in wee hours

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar is scheduled to hear on Friday the pleas which have raised issues about the dam, built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala.
In an application filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to control the water level by releasing water from the dam throughout the day instead of releasing a huge quantity at the wee hours. (ANI)
In an application filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to control the water level by releasing water from the dam throughout the day instead of releasing a huge quantity at the wee hours. (ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Madras high court rejects cop’s plea to quash case filed by Dhoni

Any order at this stage would certainly affect the progress of the main case pending from 2014, Justice N Seshasayee said and dismissed the petition from Kumar.
MS Dhoni had filed a defamation suit claiming <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore towards damages from a TV media firm and others for allegedly telecasting malicious news that he was involved in betting, spot and match fixing of IPL matches, in 2014. (HT)
MS Dhoni had filed a defamation suit claiming 100 crore towards damages from a TV media firm and others for allegedly telecasting malicious news that he was involved in betting, spot and match fixing of IPL matches, in 2014. (HT)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu: YouTuber arrested for his tweet on helicopter crash

Maridhas from his Twitter handle @maridhasanswers had tweeted in Tamil that Tamil Nadu under the DMK rule was becoming another Kashmir. The tweet has been deleted since.
Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in Tamil Nadu, killing all but one soldier aboard. (ANI)
Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in Tamil Nadu, killing all but one soldier aboard. (ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

SpiceJet flight to Kolkata returns to Mumbai due to ‘technical issue’

SpiceJet resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations last month.
SpiceJet said its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra’s capital city due to a ‘technical issue’. (Representational image)
SpiceJet said its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra’s capital city due to a ‘technical issue’. (Representational image)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai
Close Story
india news

NCERT pulled up for taking down manual on transgender-inclusiveness

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing the case on December 6 in pursuant of his landmark judgment passed on June 7 to ensure the transgender community was protected from various quarters including those in consensual relationships from police harassment
The court says it now expects the NCERT to come up with their recommendation based on the report submitted by a committee which had researched this material and file a status report before the next hearing posted for December 23. (PTI)
The court says it now expects the NCERT to come up with their recommendation based on the report submitted by a committee which had researched this material and file a status report before the next hearing posted for December 23. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Telangana mines: Production hit as 75k workers go on strike against privatisation

The three-day strike is being spearheaded by Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), a recognised trade union of the SCCL, affiliated to the ruling Telangana Rasthra Samithi
The unions are protesting against the NDA government’s move to privatise four coal blocks. (HT)
The unions are protesting against the NDA government’s move to privatise four coal blocks. (HT)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

High alert in Kerala after bird flu detection

Many ducks and local birds perished in the district last week, forcing authorities to rush samples to the Bhopal lab.
A total of 140 samples were sent for test and 26 samples tested positive for bird flu. (HT PHOTO)
A total of 140 samples were sent for test and 26 samples tested positive for bird flu. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Kerala high court sends notice to Malayalam movie director over abusive dialogues

A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh made the oral observation after a portion of the movie was played out in the courtroom. The court ordered to send notice to all respondents and observed that dialogues in the movie were “atrocious”.
When the language in the movie created a furore, the censor board said the copy released was not the one certified by it. (PTI)
When the language in the movie created a furore, the censor board said the copy released was not the one certified by it. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out