Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the killing of civilians in Nagaland after a counter-insurgency operation went awry and in the violence after that.

Shah said the Centre was watching the situation closely and deeply regretted the loss of lives.

After Shah’s brief statement on the Nagaland issue, the opposition demanded time to respond but the Speaker refused to give his permission.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the incident following which the house was adjourned till Tuesday due to constant disruption and continued protests by the Opposition.

The Upper House of Parliament has been witnessing constant disruption over the suspension of 12 members. The leaders of opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of their fellow colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.