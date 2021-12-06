Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday
Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the killing of civilians in Nagaland after a counter-insurgency operation went awry and in the violence after that.
Shah said the Centre was watching the situation closely and deeply regretted the loss of lives.
After Shah’s brief statement on the Nagaland issue, the opposition demanded time to respond but the Speaker refused to give his permission.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah also addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the incident following which the house was adjourned till Tuesday due to constant disruption and continued protests by the Opposition.
The Upper House of Parliament has been witnessing constant disruption over the suspension of 12 members. The leaders of opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of their fellow colleagues.
Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 06, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day, to resume tomorrow.
-
Dec 06, 2021 06:14 PM IST
'RS Chairman doesn't want to revoke suspension of 12 MPs'
The Rajya Sabha Chairman doesn't want to take the suspension back. How long will you keep the opposition out in a democracy? Functioning of the House is in his hands. We are ready to cooperate. But he should accept our conditions: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha
-
Dec 06, 2021 05:49 PM IST
BJP MP displays box of alcohol in Lok Sabha, says Delhi govt was busy with liquor policy during second wave
BJP minister Parvesh Sahib Singh displayed a box of an alcoholic drink inside Lok Sabha today and said that the Delhi government was busy with liquor policy instead of helping people with oxygen during the second Covid-19 wave.
-
Dec 06, 2021 05:07 PM IST
NIPER Amendment Bill, 2021, does not provide for improving Indian traditional medicine system, says S Venkatesan
The bill doesn't speak about researches on the Indian traditional medicine system, particularly the Siddha medicine from Tamil Nadu, says Communist MP S Venkatesan.
“The bill (NIPER Amendment Bill, 2021) does not have any provisions regarding improving our own Indian medicine system,” he said. “The medicinal knowledge of over 8,000 medicinal herbs have been scientifically established before 2,000 years ago,” he said about the Siddha medicinal system.
-
Dec 06, 2021 05:02 PM IST
S Venkatesan says Parliamentary Standing Committee's suggestions not fulfilled in NIPER Amendment Bill, 2021
CPI (M) minister S Venkatesan recorded his shock regarding the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
“Parliament standing committee has recommended positions for people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the NIPER council. But, the committee's suggestions have not been heard and the bill has not guaranteed any position for Dalit and tribal communities,” he said.
He also alleged that the Centre regularly denied quota in all institutes of higher education and research.
-
Dec 06, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Supriya Sule questions move over disinvestment of Hindustan Antibiotics, Bengal Chemicals
Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule questioned the disinvestment of Hindustan Antibiotics and Bengal Chemicals. She also asked why is the government not able to hire scientists and said that more scientists are working in the private sector.
-
Dec 06, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, to meet at 11am on Tuesday
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuing protests by opposition parties as Union home minister issued a statement on Nagaland firing incident. The house has been adjourned till 11am on Tuesday (December 7).
-
Dec 06, 2021 04:00 PM IST
‘Status of pharmaceutical education and research in India not encouraging’, says YSRCP MP
The status of pharmaceutical education and research in India was “not encouraging”, said Sanjeev Kumar Singari, YSRCP MP from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
“There are nearly 2,800 pharmaceutical colleges in India, which train about 2,70,000 students every year. Presently, India has about 8,00,000 pharmacies, whereas the USA has 3,00,000 pharmacies. Our share in world pharma business is just 3%. By colume we are the third position in the world byt by value we are the 14th position. It means that we have huge volume but less value. We are giving more drugs to the world but earning less” he added.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:53 PM IST
TMC's Saugata Roy says vaccine export delayed country's Covid-19 vaccination program
“We exported vaccines to 80 countries, that's how our vaccination program got delayed,” says TMC MP Saugata Roy.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Congress says ‘not satisfied’ with Amit Shah's statement on Nagaland firing
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the opposition was not satisfied with Amit Shah's statement on Nagaland firing and so staged a walk out.
“The home minister came and replied a very short reply and when we were asking for clarification, we were not allowed,” he said.
“We were not satisfied with the reply of the home minister. Therefore the opposition– Congress and DMK and other alliance partners – walked out in protest against the reply of the home minister,” he added.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Opposition demands time to respond to Amit Shah's statement
Opposition parties demanded time to respond to Amit Shah's statement on Nagaland firing but Lok Sabha Speaker refused to allow.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
‘Centre watching situation closely, deeply regret loss of life’: Amit Shah on Nagaland firing
“Situation now under control. Police now inquiring and SIT will give its report in time bound manner. Army has given its own statement where they have regretted death of civilians and are inquiring at highest level. We monitored situation at highest level all day yesterday and govt is keeping a close eye on developments. The centre deeply regrets the loss of life,” said Shah.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:04 PM IST
‘Case of mistaken identity’, says Amit Shah on Nagaland firing
“Army tried to stop the vehicle but because it started speeding away. So the army fired and killed 6 of 8,” Amit Shah said. “It was a case of mistaken identity and army gave medical help to the two injured. Later in clashes, 7 more killed,” he added.
-
Dec 06, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Amit Shah addresses Lok Sabha on Nagaland firing incident
Union home minister Amit Shah is addressing the Lok Sabha regarding the army firing incident in Nagaland.
-
Dec 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Both houses adjourned till 3pm
Both houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, adjourned till 3pm today, reports ANI.
-
Dec 06, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Everyone sympathised with Nagaland, but not ‘with us’: NC MP
In Lok Sabha, referring to civillian killings in Hyderpora, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi says everyone sympathised with Nagaland, but not "with us" (Kashmir).
-
Dec 06, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Answer members' questions in the House itself: Lok Sabha Speaker to ministers
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks ministers to answer the members' questions in the House itself.
His suggestion came after Minister of States for Finance Bhagwant Kishanrao Karad, while responding to a question of a member in the House about the Mudra loan beneficiaries, said he will collect the information and share it with him.
-
Dec 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Nagaland MP demands inquiry into Nagaland firing incident
An inquiry should be initiated. State govt has given ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs each to the families of the victims. The Centre should also give adequate compensation to the affected families, says T Yepthomi, NDPP MP from Nagaland in Lok Sabha on recent civilian killings in his state.
-
Dec 06, 2021 12:24 PM IST
‘Why has democracy dried up in the country': Derek O’brien
TMC's Derek O’brien during question hour said I want to ask the minister (Gajendra Shekhawat) why has democracy dried up in the country. The house was holding discussion on water resources.
-
Dec 06, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The upper house of the Parliament was adjourned till 2pm after consituting briefly at noon. This the second adjournment of the day.
-
Dec 06, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Sitharaman addresses Lok Sabha
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in Lok Sabha. Responding to aquestion regardong potential losses in IPOs, she said SEBI is monitoring such cases.
-
Dec 06, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12pm after the uproar by the opposition demanding discussion on firing incident in Nagaland.
-
Dec 06, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor resigns from Sansad TV
After Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi, senior leader Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also resigned from Sansad TV.
-
Dec 06, 2021 10:26 AM IST
AIMIM MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident.
-
Dec 06, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Amit Shah to address house on Nagaland killings
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today, news agency ANI reported.
-
Dec 06, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Rajya Sabha to discuss Assisted Reproductive Technology, surrogacy regulation bill today
The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.
-
Dec 06, 2021 08:56 AM IST
TRS MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers.'
-
Dec 06, 2021 08:36 AM IST
In Lok Sabha, health minister to move National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, in Lok Sabha today.
-
Dec 06, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Kharge to meet opposition leaders to chalk out strategy for floor
Opposition leaders cutting across various political parties will meet at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the floor.
