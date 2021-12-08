Parliament LIVE: PM Modi meets senior ministers in Parliament
The ongoing Winter session of Parliament, entered day 8 on Wednesday. The session has thus far witnessed vociferous protests by the Opposition over issues such suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, farmers protests and the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, which the Centre and the Army have both described as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’
The Winter session began on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. On the first day, the bill repealing the three contentious central agricultural laws was passed in both Houses. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the laws.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 11:45 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm following ruckus by Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 11:16 AM
PM Modi meets senior ministers in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meet with senior ministers in Parliament. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman among the attendees.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:45 AM
Nagaland killings: NPF MP gives adjournment motion notice in RS
Naga People's Front (NPF) MP KG Kenye gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the death of civilians in Nagaland in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:08 AM
Cong MP gives adjournment motion notice to discuss China-Bhutan MoU
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he says, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 09:52 AM
RJD gives adjournment motion notice in RS over Afspa
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa).