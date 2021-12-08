Parliament LIVE: PM Modi meets senior ministers in Parliament

The ongoing Winter session of Parliament, entered day 8 on Wednesday. The session has thus far witnessed vociferous protests by the Opposition over issues such suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, farmers protests and the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, which the Centre and the Army have both described as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

The Winter session began on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. On the first day, the bill repealing the three contentious central agricultural laws was passed in both Houses. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the laws.