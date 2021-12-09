Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash that killed Bipin Rawat, 12 others
Live

Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash that killed Bipin Rawat, 12 others

  • Both the houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.
The Parliament building in Delhi.
The Parliament building in Delhi.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the 9th day on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both Houses of Parliament today on the crash of the military chopper that killed chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session. Issues that have been discussed include Nagaland firing, fam laws repeal and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension, at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises. Since their suspension, all the 12 MPs have been regularly visiting Parliament and keep sitting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.

On the first day, the bill to repeal the three central agricultural laws was passed in both Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws in an address to the nation on November 19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2021 09:35 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to issue statement on chopper crash in Parliament today

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday issue a statement on chopper crash that killed 13 people, including chief of defence staff General Bipin. He is expected to brief the Rajya Sabha at 11.30am and the Lok Sabha at around 11am.

  • Dec 09, 2021 08:03 AM IST

    Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in RS today

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament rajnath singh
india news

Army chopper crash: What we know about Russia-made Mi17V5 IAF helicopter

Russian Helicopters' subsidiary Kazan manufacture Mi17V5. These choppers are equipped with the latest general of night vision devised. They also have weather radar.
Mi17V5 is an advanced transport helicopter which is with the Indian Air Force since 2012.
Mi17V5 is an advanced transport helicopter which is with the Indian Air Force since 2012.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

With China and Pak borders active, merit criteria for new CDS appointment

In an era of cyber, information and stand-off weapon warfare, the Modi government will go beyond mere seniority in deciding the new chief of defence staff and possibly a new Army chief.
The CCS will decide the new CDS.
The CCS will decide the new CDS.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
india news

Cybercrimes against children went up sharply in 2020: IT ministry to Parliament

Citing data from the NCRB, the information and technology ministry said that in 2019, a total of 306 cybercrime cases against children were registered, while last year, 1,102 cases were filed
According to the NCRB’s 2020 data, Uttar Pradesh, with 170, recorded the highest number of online offences against kids, followed by Karnataka (144), Maharashtra (137), Kerala (107) and Odisha (71). (Archives)
According to the NCRB’s 2020 data, Uttar Pradesh, with 170, recorded the highest number of online offences against kids, followed by Karnataka (144), Maharashtra (137), Kerala (107) and Odisha (71). (Archives)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

General Bipin Rawat's death: Uttarakhand declares 3-day state mourning

In doleful remembrance of General Rawat's personality, Uttarakhand will be observing the three days of state mourning from December 9 to 12.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat&nbsp;(PTI / File Photo)
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI / File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Google Year in Search 2021: Here's what India browsed on the internet this year

Unsurprisingly, the top three search trends in India were – Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and ICC T20 World Cup – all of which were major talking points this year. The movies which were searched for the most in the country included Jai Bhim, Shershaah, and Radhe.
Google Year in Search 2021&nbsp;(File Photo)
Google Year in Search 2021 (File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash

  • Both the houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.
The Parliament building in Delhi.
The Parliament building in Delhi.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in Army chopper crash?

Madhulika Rawat's father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was also a Congress MLA from the district in 1967 and 1972. Her family currently lives in the ancestral residence 'Rajabagh' in the Shahdol district headquarters.
A 2018 photo of Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.(AFP)
A 2018 photo of Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.(AFP)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Condolences pour in from around the world on General Rawat's passing

  • A chopper with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The crash resulted in the deaths of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife.
General Bipin Rawat.(PTI)
General Bipin Rawat.(PTI)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

General Bipin Rawat played key role in cementing India-US defence ties: US

“General Rawat was pivotal to the India-US relationship, and that's why our thoughts go out to the general's family, to the families of all those on board this flight, and, of course, to the people of India on the loss that they have suffered today,” said US state department spokesperson Ned Price.
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat&nbsp;(PTI / File Photo)
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat (PTI / File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

General Bipin Rawat wanted to visit wife's ancestral home next year, says kin

The Indian Army's much-venerated general shared a strong bond with Shahdol, in Madhya Pradesh. He got married to Madhulika, the daughter of late Kunwar Mrigendra Singh of Sohagpur Garhi in the Shahdol district, back in 1986 when he was still a captain in the army.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat&nbsp;(PTI / File Photo)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat (PTI / File Photo)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

LIVE: Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat to reach Delhi today

  • Breaking news updates December 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Mortal remains of CDS Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

The last rites of Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies would be kept in their house from 11am to 2pm for people to pay their last respect. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.
The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat will be brought to Delhi today.&nbsp;
The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat will be brought to Delhi today. 
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Pentagon condoles CDS Gen Rawat's death in Coonoor chopper crash

A top US military commander shared that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika, who too died in the crash had spent time with him and his spouse Hollyanne Milley.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika, who were among those killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. (PTI PHOTO.)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika, who were among those killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Washington
Close Story
india news

Delhi HC calls special meet to discuss street vending plan

  • The court noted that there was no application of mind while implementing the 2014 street vending act in the capital.
The Delhi high court (HT Archive)
The Delhi high court (HT Archive)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Shouldn’t have been on bench that heard harassment charge’: Gogoi

A controversy had erupted after justice Gogoi presided over a three-judge bench on April 20, 2019 after the accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (PTI)
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (PTI)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out