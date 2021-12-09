Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash that killed Bipin Rawat, 12 others
- Both the houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.
The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the 9th day on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both Houses of Parliament today on the crash of the military chopper that killed chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.
Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session. Issues that have been discussed include Nagaland firing, fam laws repeal and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
The 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension, at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises. Since their suspension, all the 12 MPs have been regularly visiting Parliament and keep sitting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.
On the first day, the bill to repeal the three central agricultural laws was passed in both Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws in an address to the nation on November 19.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 09, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to issue statement on chopper crash in Parliament today
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday issue a statement on chopper crash that killed 13 people, including chief of defence staff General Bipin. He is expected to brief the Rajya Sabha at 11.30am and the Lok Sabha at around 11am.
-
Dec 09, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in RS today
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing on Thursday.
