Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash that killed Bipin Rawat, 12 others

The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the 9th day on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both Houses of Parliament today on the crash of the military chopper that killed chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session. Issues that have been discussed include Nagaland firing, fam laws repeal and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension, at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises. Since their suspension, all the 12 MPs have been regularly visiting Parliament and keep sitting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.

On the first day, the bill to repeal the three central agricultural laws was passed in both Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws in an address to the nation on November 19.