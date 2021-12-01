Parliament winter session: Suspension of MPs, MSP focus of Opposition protests

The Opposition’s focus in the ongoing winter session of Parliament will remain firm on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and demand for a statutory guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers, two Congress leaders familiar with the developments told HT on Tuesday as more parties came together to corner the government.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Congress, with 16 opposition parties, to chalk out their course of action in Parliament. It was for the first time that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attended a meeting of opposition parties called by the Congress.

During the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also stressed on the need to maintain opposition unity.

While a section of Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Left parties supported the idea of boycotting the remaining winter session, others suggested that the strategy be revised on a daily basis. All the parties, however, agreed to stand united against the suspension of the 12 MLAs and seek the government’s assurance of a MSP law.

“The government did not allow a debate on the bill to repeal the farm laws and denied us the opportunity to demand the MSP law. But the issue is of vital importance for us. We want a debate and government assurance on an MSP law,” one of the leaders cited above said, seeking anonymity.

Both Houses of Parliament on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 by voice vote to annul the three contentious agricultural laws enacted in September 2020 to liberalise the trade of farm produce. The protests against the laws first began as sporadic demonstrations in Punjab in October 2020 but snowballed into a full-blown political uprising against the Modi government, spreading to several states in the course of a year, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With the repeal of the laws, opposition parties are now looking forward to a legal backing for the MSP framework.

Besides MSP, opposition parties decided to corner the government over the suspension of the 12 MPs, from the Upper House, for their “unruly” behaviour in Parliament in the last session, the second leader cited above said.

The suspended MPs have decided to sit on a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on Wednesday, to protest against the punitive action, the leader added.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu requesting him to reconsider the decision “in the larger interest of Parliamentary democracy” and revoke the suspensions.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi ruled out the possibility of an apology by the MPs, as sought by the government in order to reconsider its decision.

“What’s the apology for? For raising people’s issues in Parliament? no at all!” the former Congress chief tweeted.

Trinamool Congress floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O Brien, said the party’s two suspended MPs would sit in a dharna at the Gandhi statue till the end of the session.

Congress’ chief whip Jairam Ramesh added that other suspended MPs would also hold an indefinite dharna at the venue.

The opposition is set to build pressure on the government on Wednesday to revoke the suspension, the second leader said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, for the first time, walked out of the House to protest the suspension.

Minutes later, a Congress strategist reached out to TMC floor leaders to join the Opposition protests near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. After some internal deliberations, the TMC joined the protests.

This came in the backdrop of growing distance between the Congress and TMC, especially after the latter poached several lawmakers and senior leaders from the former in recent months.

On opposition unity, Gandhi said: “Let it be any issue, my priority is to strengthen the opposition unity in this session,” he told the MPs.

TMC’s O’Brien said “on larger issues, the opposition parties are acting in the same way”.

Opposition parties, however, have decided to cooperate with Speaker Om Birla in running the Lok Sabha but remained determined to discuss the farmers’ issues at every opportunity.