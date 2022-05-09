Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliamentary panel examines bill to raise marital age for women from 18 to 21

The bill that seeks to raise the legally permissible age of girls to marry from 18 years to 21 years was introduced by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani amid protests from the opposition on December 21 last year. The Bill was referred to the committee for further discussion and in March it was given a three-month extension.
If the bill is passed, the law will apply to all communities in the country and, once enacted, will supersede existing marriage and personal laws.
Published on May 09, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: At a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports examining the proposal to raise the martial age for women, several non-government organisations on Monday underlined the perils of early marriage and early pregnancy and the adverse impact these can have on the health and wellbeing of women and their children.

According to people aware of the details, at the meeting of the committee chaired by BJP MP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe that is examining the Prohibition of Child Marriage (amendment), Bill, 2021 the issue of infant mortality rate (IMR) and mother’s mortality rate (MMR) being impacted by the changes in marriageable age were also discussed.

Health Ministry officials including health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, informed the panel that early marriage and early pregnancy adversely impact the health of both mother and child, said a person aware of the details.

Several NGOs such as Lado Panchayat, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation also spoke in favour of the bill before the parliamentary committee as did the Women Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

