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Passenger jumps off Air Arabia aircraft after landing at Chennai airport during taxiing

Following the incident, airport authorities closed the main runway (07/25) at 3.25 am as a “safety precaution,” according to officials.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 12:41 pm IST
By Neha Tripathi
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An Air Arabia flight passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the runway moments after landing at Chennai International Airport early Sunday, triggering a brief operational disruption, flight delays, and a diversion, airport officials familiar with the matter said.

Flight G9 471 from Sharjah, operated by an Airbus A320, landed around 3.23 am on Sunday. (Image for representation/PTI)

Flight G9 471 from Sharjah, operated by an Airbus A320, landed around 3.23 am on Sunday. Following the incident, airport authorities closed the main runway (07/25) at 3.25 am as a “safety precaution,” according to officials.

“The passenger was identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen. He jumped off the aircraft’s emergency exit on Taxiway V. This incident took place around 3:25 am,” an official said.

Another airport official said that the passenger, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai, insisted that he was “unstable and therefore jumped off the aircraft, but security agencies are investigating the matter.”

“The airline staff informed security personnel and took the passenger to local police, who took him into custody,” he added.

“Departures such as 6E1061 to Bangkok and EY0341 to Abu Dhabi were routed via Runway 12 during the closure. An arrival flight from Abu Dhabi was also handled on the secondary runway,” another official said.

“The return flight to Sharjah G9 472 was delayed for over three hours due to the matter. It departed at 7.41 am with 109 passengers on board,” he added.

 
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