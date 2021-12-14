Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Passengers from ‘at risk’ countries to 6 cities need Covid test booking from Dec 20
india news

Passengers from ‘at risk’ countries to 6 cities need Covid test booking from Dec 20

At Delhi airport, passengers can choose between a normal RT PCR or Rapid RT PCR test. The standard test costs ₹500 but requires passengers to wait 6-8 hours for the results. The Rapid RT PCR costs ₹3,500 and requires a waiting period of 60-90 minutes.
Mumbai: Travellers from ‘at risk’ countries arriving in six metros, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, should pre-book RT PCR tests at the airport before they take off, a civil aviation ministry order on Tuesday said. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 08:20 PM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: Passengers from over a dozen ‘at risk’ countries landing in India’s six metros after Sunday midnight should have booked RT-PCR tests before they take off, the ministry of civil aviation said on Tuesday. The new rule will apply to passengers to arriving in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata from December 20.

The ministry has told aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to advise airlines to check that passengers have made the RT PCR test booking when they board the aircraft.

According to new measures introduced at airports from 1 December, travellers from countries notified as ‘at risk’ have to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. The list of countries classified ‘at risk’ are South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel and countries in Europe including the United Kingdom.

The aviation ministry, however, underlined that passengers should be allowed to board the flights even if they haven’t booked the RT-PCR tests in advance but it will be the responsibility of the airline concerned to escort them to the registration counter for RT-PCR testing at the destination airport.

RELATED STORIES

“Air Suvidha portal will be modified to allow passengers to mandatorily pre book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from the countries ‘at risk’ or have visited ‘at risk; countries in the last 14 days. Link to the concerned airport website would be provided in the Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self declaration form (SDF),” read the civil aviation ministry order said. HT has reviewed the document.

The document indicated that the requirement will be rolled out at other airports at a later stage. “To stabilise the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre- booking , payment etc, it may be implemented in six metro cities namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase,” the order said.

“In case any passenger is having any difficulty in pre- booking, they may not be denied boarding, but would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counters at the airport for testing,” the ministry directive said.

The aviation and health ministries have mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal to minimise the risk of passengers infected with Covid-19, particularly the Omicron variant, entering the country.

These passengers are mandated to declare their current health status prior to boarding on the Air Suvidha Portal along with the required documents (copy of Passport, PCR negative certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours of departure and their vaccination certificate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP