Patna municipal staff on strike as city battles Covid and water logging

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:29 IST

Routine clean up, fogging and sanitisation activity in the Bihar’s capital came to a grinding halt after almost all the staff of Patna municipal corporation (PMC) went on an indefinite strike on Thursday in the midst of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and prolonged water logging.

Around 8,500 staff of PMC, including daily wagers and outsourced workers, joined the strike on the call of Patna Nagar Nigam Sanyukt Karmchari Samiti (MNNSKS) in protest against the state government’s alleged reluctance in fulfilling commitments.

MNNSK chairman Chandra Prakash Singh claimed that the PMC had agreed in February to regularise services of qualified daily workers, increase remuneration and salaries and ensure withdrawal of urban development department’s (UDD) order to replace daily wagers with outsourced staff after a weeklong strike, when heaps of garbage were seen strewn on the streets in various localities for days.

“However, none of the commitments were fulfilled,” said Singh, adding that an 18-point charter of demands had been submitted to the PMC commissioner.

PMC commissioner Himanshu Sharma said a dialogue was being held with the agitating employees and their leaders to resolve the issues at the earliest. “I appeal to all the workers to join work in a critical phase caused by Covid and monsoon. All their reasonable demands will be considered seriously,” said the commissioner.

The employees’ leaders, on the other hand, alleged that they had signed an agreement with the PMC commissioner in presence of UDD secretary Anand Kishore over their longstanding demands on February 8.

“Payments of salary to outsourced and regular staff are held up for the past four months. Moreover, there is a glaring disparity in the payment of outsourced staff vis-à-vis committed perks by their respective agencies,” alleged Singh.

The indefinite strike is set to have its toll on cleanliness of the city, ranked among the dirtiest cities of the country during the latest Swachhata Sarvekshan, at a time when sanitation and sanitisation are needed to help contain Covid spread. The efforts to pump out stagnant rainwater from various localities and roads have also been suspended along with door to door collection of municipal waste.

Amit Prakash, a native of Postal Park locality, feared an outbreak of waterborne disease in the area after the PMC discontinued spraying of disinfectants and bleaching powder to contain growth of mosquitoes. “Stench emanating from the stagnant rainwater has further forced us to stay indoors,” said Prakash.