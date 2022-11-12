Pawan Kalyan calls on PM Modi in Vizag

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam on Friday night, amid talk of a strain on the three-year-old alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accompanied by Jana Sena Party political affairs committee convener Nadendla Manohar, Kalyan arrived at INS Chola in the Eastern Naval Command at around 9.30 pm on Friday — the Prime Minister was staying at a suite there before launching a slew of projects in the port city on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kalyan did not elaborate on specific issues that were discussed.

“It was for the first time after eight years that I had a meeting with the Prime Minister. The last time I met him was in 2014, when I took part in the election campaign in the state along with him. After he became the Prime Minister, I could not meet him again,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that various issues came up during the meeting, including the present political situation in the state. “He enquired about various issues pertaining to the state and the present political situation. I shared with him whatever information I had. He wished that Andhra Pradesh should prosper on all fronts and people remain united,” Kalyan said, adding that he hoped the meeting would “bring good days for the people of Andhra Pradesh”.

Kalyan’s meeting with the PM comes in the backdrop of a growing rift between their parties and the actor-turned-politician’s growing proximity to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The alliance between the Jana Sena Party and the BJP has been rocky for over a year with both parties adopting independent strategies to take on the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Kalyan had visited Visakhapatnam on October 15 to attend a public programme to attend grievances, he was confined to his hotel room for nearly 36 hours by the police on law-and-order grounds.

He returned to Vijayawada the following day and announced that all was not well with his party’s relations with the BJP. He also expressed frustration over what he called was the BJP’s lack of a roadmap to take on the Jagan government.

Within an hour, Naidu called on Pawan Kalyan and both issued a joint statement saying there was a need to fight together against the Jagan government. The statement led to speculation of a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the next assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, due in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After meeting Kalyan, PM Modi also held a meeting with the state BJP core committee, headed by party state unit president Somu Veerraju, to discuss the efforts to be made to strengthen the party and its expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Veerraju told reporters that the Prime Minister gave a direction to the party on how to reach out to people and spread awareness on the Centre’s development. “It was an inspiring interaction,” he said.

On the PM’s arrival in the city, BJP leaders had laid out a massive road show for him from the airport till Eastern Naval Command.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON