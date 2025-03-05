‘Pay or face jail’: SC gives ‘last chance’ to gold scam accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday served an ultimatum to gold scam accused Nowhera Shaik to refund within three months a portion of the money collected from investors or face jail, directing the Enforcement Directorate to take her into custody if ₹25 crore is not deposited with the agency on the expiry of the 90-day period. Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

The bench noted that Shaik was defiant to the successive orders by the court since November 11, 2024, when the time for surrender was extended, subject to her paying up ₹25 crore. Shaik, the managing director of Heera Gold Exim Private Ltd, is accused of defrauding lakhs of investors of ₹5600 crore and is facing FIRs in several states.

“We propose as a last opportunity to the accused that an amount of ₹25 crore shall be deposited by her within a period of three months. Failing which her bail shall stand automatically cancelled and she would be sent back to jail by the ED,” a bench headed by justice JB Pardiwala said.

Appearing for Shaik, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that she does not have the money. However, the ED pointed out that several of the properties owned by Shaik have been attached and those were not disclosed to the court when Shaik’s lawyer was asked to give a list of unencumbered properties that can be put to auction. Shaik had shared the list of only three properties, of which the ED was allowed to auction two in Telangana.

“Tell your client to pay heed to our order. We may have to impose a condition asking her to leave the state of Telangana,” the court told Sibal. Several investors who filed application to intervene in the matter pointed out that Shaik had started issuing advertisements for the sale of her properties.

The bench, also comprising justice R Mahadevan, ordered Shaik not to indulge in such practices and said, “It appears people are being misled. We direct the accused not to engage in advertisement of any property through her companies. If any advertisement is issued, that will be enough to send her back to jail.”

Appearing for ED, advocate Annam Venkatesh informed the court that the agency required three more months to carry out the auction. In January, the agency had stated that the upset price fixed for the two properties is ₹53 crore and ₹55 crore, respectively.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July and told ED, “On the 90th day, if she does not pay, take her straight into custody.”

The court had in October last year cancelled her bail, which was granted in January 2021, as she failed to abide by the bail condition requiring her to make all efforts to return the invested amount of ₹5600 crore collected from depositors who were lured with promises of huge returns by investing in gold.

Sibal told the court that had he known that the petitioner had other properties, he would not have appeared in the matter. “You cannot be fooling people like this,” Sibal said. More and more investors sought permission from the court to join the bail proceedings. “You all are responsible for this. Did you not get any better investment than going to this lady?” the bench asked.

Appearing for the Telangana government, senior advocate Dushyant Dave informed the court that the real problem in such investment schemes that fail to deliver is that even when investigating agencies attach properties and recover the money, it hardly gets restored to the investors. He cited the Sahara debenture scheme case as an example, where more than ₹20,000 crore was collected from investors but hardly 10% of the aggrieved persons have been repaid their invested amount even after more than two decades.

The investigation against Heera Gold and its MD was started by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO), and the probe is still on. Multiple cases against the company are pending in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

The company, incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, dealt in jewellery and articles of gold, and had floated schemes promising to give 36% dividend on the amount invested. Initially, the company paid dividends, but it was around 2018, complaints were filed by some of the investors who alleged cheating against the company and Shaik. She was arrested in October 2018.