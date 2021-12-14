Paytm introduces international travel certificate download to vaccine finder platform

Paytm announced on Tuesday it has added a new feature to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine finder platform which it launched in May this year. The new service, it said, will allow users to download their international travel certificates from the vaccine finder app.

Also Read | Paytm launches Covid-19 vaccine slot booking feature: All you need to know

“We always strive to bring convenience to our users, and the latest feature to download international travel certificates is just another step in the direction. Additionally, users can also add their certificate to their DigiLocker on Paytm,” a Livemint report quoted a spokesperson of the One 97 Communications-owned company as saying.

The spokesperson further noted that this new facility will also help users in updating their passport details to get certificates which comply with the World Health Organization's (WHO) Documentation of Covid-19 certificates (DDCC): Vaccination Status (VS) mechanism.

Travellers, however, should check for country-specific Covid-19 guidelines before finalising their travel plans, the spokesperson also said.

International travel certificates have become a necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic, with world governments mandating these documents to allow people entry to respective countries. In recent days, governments have once again introduced travel curbs due to a fresh outbreak of the virus, as well as due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, cases of which were first reported from southern Africa last month. The WHO has classified it as Variant of Concern (VoC).

At least 96 nations recognise vaccine certificates from India. However, the resumption of regular international passenger flights from the country has been delayed further due to the Omicron threat.