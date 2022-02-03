Peeved CM Mamata claims banks are turning out to be a hindrance for her pet project

Nationalised and private banks are not supporting the Student Credit Card scheme, a pet project of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, launched in June 2021.

The scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress’ poll promise, allows students to get credit up to ₹10 lakh to pursue higher studies in India and abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The banks are proving to be the biggest hindrance. They are not cooperating with the government. I have repeatedly asked the education department to take the help of the cooperative department and check why it is lagging,” said Banerjee.

A visibly peeved chief minister pulled up the state cooperative department minister and the secretary at an administrative review meeting in Kolkata.

“How many times do I need to tell you and how many times have I told you? If other (nationalised and private) banks do not give the loan, then our cooperative banks will give the loan. You need to take it seriously as the numbers are not reflecting. Many cooperative banks are not giving loans to students,” said Banerjee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 1.2 million students from class 10 and around 900,000 lakh students studying in class 12 were expected to benefit from the scheme. Till date, however, only around 114,000 students have applied for the credit card. Out of this, while around 14,000 applications have already been sanctioned, another 25,000 applications have been provisionally sanctioned.

She directed the chief secretary and state finance secretary to call a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to resolve the issues at the earliest. The state cooperative minister was asked to speak to the cooperative banks.

“I have been hearing over the past six months that nationalised banks are getting associated with the scheme. Instead, they are just wasting our time,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The credit card has a credit limit of ₹10 lakh with an interest rate of 4% with provision of easy repayment so that students need not have to depend on parents.

“Anyone up to the age of 40 and one who has resided in the state for at least 10 years can avail this. It is a soft loan for the students for which they do not have to bring any guarantor. The state government would be the guarantor. Students can repay the loan within a period of 15 years after getting a job,” said a senior official.

The BJP took a dig at this saying that there must be some lacuna on the state’s part for which banks are not giving loans to students as a result of which students are suffering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There must be some lacuna on the state’s part for which the banks are not giving loans. There is a policy and banks cannot take the responsibility to fulfil the CM’s poll promise. The state coffer has been drained by this government. This is a political move to make the students hostile against the BJP government at the Centre. She wants to show that she is trying to help the students and the central government is not doing anything,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal.