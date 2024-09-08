‘People of Manipur upset PM Modi hasn’t visited state': Ex-governor Anusuiya Uikey

Former Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday said that the people of the violence-hit state are sad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has still not visited there.



In an exclusive conversation with HT's Kumkum Chadha, Uikey said,"At that point of time, the kind of situation prevailed then, the prime minister and home minister might have taken a decision. I am not aware about it. The people of Manipur like PM Modi. The people respect him because of the development work carried out there. They are a bit sad, saying that the prime minister should visit Manipur." Former Manipur governor Anusuya Uikey.

Has PM Modi failed the people of Manipur?

When asked if PM Modi let the people of Manipur down, Anusuiya Uikey said that's not the case.



“No, I don't think so. I think PM Modi had gone to France at that time. After returning to India, he also discussed the issue in a cabinet meeting. The Centre was regularly monitoring the situation in Manipur. The home minister was in control of the situation, which was changing frequently. The situation was slowly turning peaceful. The prime minister had also expressed concern about the events unfolding in Manipur,” she added.



Clashes between Meitei and Kukis have left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May 3 last year.

“The situation in Manipur has been controlled to much extent. I met a lot of people from both the communities in relief camps,” the former governor added.



Is Centre back-seat driving Manipur?

Has the Centre made the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government irrelevant?



“There is a coordination between the Centre and the state. I too held meetings with the CM, chief secretary, director general of police and other top officials. We discussed issues on future course of events, hardships faced by people staying in relief camps. We even developed houses and provided accommodation to those hit by violence,” Uikey said.



She added that the Centre provided compensation of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh and ₹5 lakh to the survivors.



On the question whether the Centre is interfering in the affairs of Manipur, the ex-governor said,"There is an issue of clash between two communities. It is not a political issue. Th leaders of all political parties met me. I told them that the violence is not political. I urged them to convince the community members to ensure peace," she added.



On calls for chief minister Biren Singh's ouster, Uikey said that the CM did not take some decisions which could dramatically change the situation in the violence-hit state.