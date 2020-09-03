Peoples Democratic Party’s 1st meeting after Article 370 revocation to discuss Mehbooba Mufti’s arrest

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:37 IST

Jammu and Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding its first meeting on Thursday post revocation of Article 370 on August 5 last year to discuss several important issues including party president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention under the PSA (Public Security Act).

Almost all senior PDP leaders including Mehbooba Mufti were detained by the government coinciding with the Parliament revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, with legislature, and Ladakh, without legislature, last August.

Party officials said many important issues, including Mufti and other leaders’ house arrests, will come up for discussion at Thursday’s meeting. Mehbooba Mufti is the only prominent mainstream leader, who is still booked under the PSA.

Party spokesman Suhail Bukhari said the meeting will begin at 11 am at party headquarters.

Also Read: Meet with FM Sitharaman: J&K businessmen seek comprehensive financial revival package

The other mainstream J&K political outfit, the National Conference, has held a series of meetings over several political developments in J&K. It has also announced the launch of a joint political struggle with other mainstream parties including the one-time arch rival PDP for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status and its statehood.

The leaders of the political parties had first signed a declaration a day before Article 370 was nullified, saying they will be united in defending the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read: High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir

Last week, PDP leaders also held a protest demonstration seeking Mufti’s release and for raising other issues of alleged human rights violations. After the revocation of Article 370, many leaders, especially former ministers and legislators of the PDP left the party and joined the newly-launched Apni Party by Altaf Bukhari.