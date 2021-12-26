‘People’s effort essential in fight against Omicron’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of self-discipline and self-awareness in the fight against the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

The PM said that scientists are constantly studying the new variant and the government is working on their suggestions. He said that citizens’ effort is crucial to defeating the global pandemic.

He said, “We have to remember that a new variant of Covid-19 has already knocked on our doors… In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are our strengths in the fight against this variant of Corona. Only our collective strength will defeat Corona and it is with this very sense of responsibility we have to enter into 2022.”

This comes a day after the PM announced vaccination for children of ages 15 and above and booster doses to health care and frontline workers and people above the age of 60 with certain health conditions.

Referring to the vaccination drive carried out in the country, Modi said, “Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is an achievement of every Indian. This shows that every Indian has trust in the system; trust in science and in scientists; and is also a testament to the willpower of the people who are fulfilling their responsibilities towards the society.”

In the 84th edition of his radio programme, the PM spoke about the recent helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel lost their lives. He paid tribute to Shaurya Chakra awardee Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone surviour who succumbed to his injuries a week after the crash, for his humility and effort to inspire young students.

Referring to Group Captain Singh’s letter to his school principal after receiving the Shaurya Chakra, Modi said, “After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. When he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come…he did not boast of his valour, instead he referred to his failures, but talked about how he converted his shortcomings into his strength.”

In the letter, which went viral on social media after Singh’s death, he wrote that “it is okay to be mediocre” and the performance in school is by no means the measure of things to come in life.

The PM said that Swachh Bharat is a common theme in all the suggestions and messages received from people for the new year. He spoke about the individual initiatives of people to contribute to the Swachh Bharat initiative. He also listed out the various measures taken by the government departments and ministries to digitise old records, clear the junkyard and reuse it as a wellness centre, cafeteria etc.

The PM lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender Campaign to stop the indiscriminate hunting of birds. He said that about 1600 airguns have been surrendered.

He also spoke about efforts by individuals and institutions to promote Indian culture and protect ancient art forms from extinction.