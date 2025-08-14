New Delhi, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the perception of border villages as the last villages of the country has transformed in recent years, with a new vision of recognising them as the first villages of the nation and developing them into vibrant hubs. Perception of border villages as last villages has transformed: Nadda

He made the remarks as he chaired a courtesy meeting with representatives from villages of five states and Union Territories Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh covered under the Phase-I of the Vibrant Villages Programme .

Nadda informed that 662 border villages have been identified under Phase-1 of the programme. He highlighted that the Union Health Ministry has endeavoured to establish at least one Ayushman Arogya Mandir for every 1,000-1,500 people in these areas, complemented by mobile medical units to ensure healthcare access for all.

The VVP was launched on April 10, 2023 by the Ministry of Home Affairs for identified villages of strategic importance in blocks abutting the northern border in mission mode, to improve the quality of life of people living in the identified border villages.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Nadda said, "The perception of border villages as the last villages of the country has transformed in recent years, with a new vision of recognising them as the first villages of the nation and developing them into vibrant hubs."

He emphasised that women's and youth empowerment has been a central focus of this initiative, with training and skill development programmes aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in areas such as horticulture and floriculture.

These efforts, he said, are designed to encourage reverse migration and stimulate the growth of these remote regions.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava underlined that the Vibrant Villages Programme is a key initiative of the Government of India.

She reaffirmed the Union Health Ministry's commitment to delivering healthcare services to every corner of the country, noting that "58 projects have already been sanctioned under the National Health Mission, and mobile medical units are being deployed in the border villages."

Village representatives from five states expressed their gratitude to the Union government for advancing the development of their villages and for inviting them to Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day. They noted significant improvements in road connectivity and healthcare facilities under the scheme, and urged the Government to extend the initiative to additional villages not covered in Phase-1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.