Person who has proved citizenship once cannot be asked about it again, rules Gauhati HC

Silchar: A person who has proved that he/she is an Indian citizen in a foreigner’s tribunal cannot be questioned about his citizenship again, the Gauhati High Court ruled in a recent order citing a Supreme Court guideline in the matter.

Disposing 11 petitions of persons who were asked to prove their citizenship again despite having done so earlier, a special bench of the Gauhati High Court on April 28 issued an order citing Section 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (1908), saying that a person who has been declared an Indian citizen once in a foreigner’s tribunal proceeding, cannot be asked to prove his/her citizenship again by FTs as the principle of Res Judicata is applicable for these courts.

The special bench wrote, “Under section 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (1908), the principle of res judicata is accepted as a public policy which has been recognized by the Supreme Court of India. As per the principle, a decision once rendered by a competent court on a matter in issue between the parties after a full enquiry, should not be permitted to be re-agitated.”

There were differences of opinions regarding authorising the Res Judicata principle in foreigners’ tribunals. In 2018, another bench of the Gauhati HC in Amina Khatoon versus Union of India case, stated that Res Judicata is not applicable in the proceeding before the Foreigners Tribunal because FTs are quasi-judicial bodies and not proper courts.

But in 2019, the Supreme Court of India in the Abdul Kuddus versus Union of India case considered applicability of Res Judicata in FT cases. “A person is not entitled to go for the second round of litigation before the Foreigners Tribunals in spite of an earlier opinion to the contrary,” the SC wrote in Abdul Kuddus’ judgement in 2019.

A special bench of the Gauhati HC headed by Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Nani Tagia heard 11 writ petitions, submitted between 2018 and 2021, concerning issues such as --- whether persons, who had once proved their identity in foreigner’s tribunals, should receive notices again.

The HC judges compared the past judgments of Amina Khatoon and Abdul Kuddus cases and found that Khatoon’s case could no longer be followed by the High Court as the Supreme Court had taken a different view in the Kuddus case. Therefore, as per Article 141 of the Constitution of India, the Supreme Court’s judgement prevails over that of the HC’s observation.

“As per the paragraph-4 of the Foreigners Tribunals Order (2006), a Foreigners Tribunal has the power of a civil court in respect of summoning and enforcing attendance of any person. It can examine a person on oath, requiring discovery and production of any document, and issuing commission for examination of any witness. Therefore, provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure would be applicable to a proceeding before a Foreigners Tribunal. Thus, the principle of res-judicata as contained in the Code will be applicable,” the HC bench’s order read.

Senior lawyer in Gauhati HC, Hafiz Rashid Choudhury claimed that FTs intentionally harass the common people by sending notices repeatedly. “The FTs intentionally issue notices to the same person multiple times or in some cases, to the family members of those who have proved their Indian identity,” Choudhury said.

There are hundreds of such cases across Assam where people are receiving notices from Foreigners’ Tribunal courts even after proving their Indian identity supported by adequate documents.

For example, Bhakta Das, a rickshaw puller from Assam’s Silchar district, who was served a D-Voter (doubtful voter) notice in 2009. Despite proving that he’s an Indian citizen in 2011 by producing the required documents, in 2017 the same tribunal issued a notice against him questioning his Indian identity.

Silchar-based social activist Kamal Chakraborty mentioned the case of Ramkrishna Das which is similar to Bhakta Das. Ramkrishna Das and his wife Arati Das received a notice from FT-2 of Silchar and they proved their Indian identity on September 11, 2013.

On September 11, 2015, they once again received a notice from FT-4 of Silchar and after more than seven years have passed, they are still fighting to prove their identity. Kamal Chakraborty said, “This family is poor and now only the Gauhati HC can solve the matter. Ramkrishna is suffering from health and financial issues. If the Res Judicata principle can actually help the family, it’ll be a great example.”

Though the HC issued its order regarding Res Judicata principle for FTs, it is not clear how people with multiple FT cases against them will get a chance to challenge it. Officials of border police are not sure about it. HT tried to get reactions from the border police in Cachar district but they didn’t respond.