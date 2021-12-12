PFI dabbles in real estate in a big way, owns bar in middle-east, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which raided the houses and offices of many Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders in Kerala on December 8 said some of the leaders run a bar cum hotel in Abu Dhabi and they were into the real estate business in a big way in the state and abroad to fund their activities.

The ED had raided many premises across the state and claimed that it seized several incriminating documents. In a statement the central agency said seized documents show some of its leaders were into real estate business in Kerala and abroad and they own a bar and hotel in Abu Dhabi. It said it suspected that some of the NGOs controlled by the outfit like ‘Rehab India Foundation’ were used for money-laundering activities.

It said at some places PFI workers resisted the raid fiercely and the agency was forced to take the help of the Central Reserve Police Force to complete the raid. The agency said some of the seized documents clearly showed that its leaders were into real estate business to fund their activities.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of PFI leader Shafeeq Payath in Kannur, B P Abdul Razak in Malappuram, M K Ashraf in Muvattupuzha and offices of a villa project Munnar Villa Vista Project in Idukki. The agency said a detailed investigation is underway.

The PFI, however, denied all charges raised by the ED and said it was a move aimed at discrediting community members and single them out on the provocation of Sangh Parivar outfits. “With assembly elections round the corner in Uttar Pradesh right-wing outifts are targeting minority organizations and institutions for polarization. In some of the houses only women were there and there was not a single woman in the raiding team. The PFI can’t be browbeaten like this,” said its secretary Anees Ahammad.

