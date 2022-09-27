PFI crackdown: Over 100 held in 2nd round of raids within week

Over 100 people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were on Tuesday detained or arrested in the second round of raids within a week on the premises of the organisation and its functionaries across the country as part of what has been described as the largest ever crackdown against the group.

The fresh raids came five days after 108 PFI functionaries, including its chairman OMA Salam, were arrested in raids the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted in coordination with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police forces at 102 locations across 15 states over terror funding charges and fuelled calls for banning the organisation.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained 22 PFI members from eight districts in the early hours on Tuesday on the basis of inputs from NIA, said an official.

NIA last week arrested PFI’s state chief Abdul Karim, general secretary Abdul Khalid, treasurer Mohammad Javed and secretary Jameel Sheikh from Ujjain and Indore. The four were later sent to seven-day police remand. The fresh detentions were made after an analysis of the documents recovered in raids on Thursday last.

Karnataka’s additional director general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar said raids were being conducted across the state and they will be able to provide more information once they are over.

At least 50 people are reported to have been taken into custody in raids in places such as Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Mangaluru, Hassan, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Raichur, and Ramanagara.

A PFI member from Raichur accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the raids to create an atmosphere of terror. “The NIA has carried out so many raids but has not gotten any proof. We are not anti-nationals. We are protesting legally and would not tolerate them taking away our leaders in the dead of the night. If they do not release them, we will have to continue our protests. We are not going to get scared of the police and NIA and will legally continue our protests.”

He added the BJP has been a failure in India and Karnataka. “Since they have nothing to do in...they are attempting these things.”

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa demanded a ban on PFI. “The Centre has to ban the PFI. They must have done it much earlier. A thorough probe will reveal the conspiracy hatched by the PFI. It was planning to destabilise the central government,” Yediyurappa said.

Protests were reported across the state against the crackdown.

The Delhi Police and central agencies detained at least 30 PFI members in raids in the national capital on Tuesday. They said PFI, which allegedly funded the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020, has branches across Delhi. Police have alleged the conspiracy to orchestrate the 2020 riots in Delhi was plotted at the PFI’s office in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

On Thursday last, Parvez Ahmad, the PFI’s Delhi state chief, was among those arrested

In Assam, at least 25 PFI functionaries were arrested on Tuesday across eight districts. Eleven functionaries of PFI were arrested earlier across the state last week. They included Abu Sama Ahmed, the organisation’s Assam unit chief.

In a statement last week, NIA said searches were conducted in connection with five cases following continued inputs and evidence that PFI was involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training, and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

Hours after the raids on Thursday last, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with top officials, including national security adviser Ajit Doval, over the crackdown.

The raids sparked clashes and demonstrations, especially in Kerala where PFI was founded in 2006. The outfit called a one-day nationwide strike on Friday to protest the action.

In a statement last week, PFI dismissed the allegations of terrorism and called it sensationalism. “PFI condemned the nationwide raids, the unjust arrests and the harassments of its national and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members.” It said PFI will never surrender in the face of “any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country”.

PFI has offices in 22 states from Kerala to Manipur. Experts say the group’s reach was helped by the unease among a section of Muslims with the rise of Hindu right-wing fringe groups.

PFI calls itself as a neo-social movement committed to empowering people to ensure justice, freedom, and security.