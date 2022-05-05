Pfizer sets up global drug development centre in Chennai

Pharma major Pfizer on Wednesday inaugurated its first drug development centre in Asia at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai to develop small molecules and innovative formulations for the global market. The set up is on par with its 12 other global centres.

Pfizer has invested $20 million (more than ₹150 crore) for the centre constructed on 61,000 sqft areas. “The whole of Pfizer’s portfolio, the whole of therapeutic areas can be supported from Chennai,” Andrew McKillop, vice president, PharmaSci Small Molecules told HT.

The center’s capabilities will include the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs) of differentiated products such as complex and value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device-combination products, lyophilized injections, powder-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations.

Work has already begun with a few employees and the centre is set to employ more than 250 employees involved in R&D including scientists and professionals from a range of scientific disciplines including formulation scientists and pharmacists, microbiologists, biotechnologists, chemical engineers, data scientists and programme managers.

On the occasion, Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan said: “This center will offer Indian scientists the opportunity to establish a global footprint in medical R&D. In the future, it will allow for collaboration between industry and academia.”

When asked why Chennai was chosen, S Sridhar, country manager of Pfizer India, said: “Chennai was a logical place for us to source the talent here.” Pfizer also has a service centre in Chennai and it has manufacturing plants in Goa, Ahmedabad and Vizag.

“The world-class scientific, technology and innovation-driven Research Park campus provides an ideal setting for our work. We are hopeful that the proximity to IIT Madras and other technology Research Park start-ups will also improve academia and industry partnerships and encourage greater collaboration to drive innovation,” said Sridhar. “The integrated centre will cater to Pfizer’s current and future innovative products.”

However, Pfizer did not disclose if its recent work on Covid-19 treatments will be undertaken here except that the centre will cover a gamut of health sectors.

