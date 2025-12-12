Hyderabad, Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, accused in a phone-tapping case, surrendered before police here on Friday as per a Supreme Court directive, officials said. Phone tapping case: Former T'gana intel chief surrenders before police as per SC directive

Rao, former chief of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau surrendered before the investigating officer at the Jubilee Hills police station here at 11 AM, as directed by the apex court.

A suspended DSP of the SIB is among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

The accused are part of the alleged conspiracy in which they "misused" the resources of SIB for political purposes by putting citizens from different walks of life under surveillance, police had said.

Those named as accused in the case along with others had allegedly developed profiles of several persons unauthorisedly and were accused of monitoring them clandestinely and illegally in SIB and using them in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some persons. They were also accused of conspiring in destroying the records to cause disappearance of evidence of their crimes, police had earlier said.

Rao's surrender on Friday came on the direction of the SC.

On Thursday, a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the order was passed for the purpose of further investigation into the offences against Rao. "We direct the petitioner to surrender before the Jubilee Hills police station and the investigating officer by 11.00 am tomorrow...the custodial interrogation to be done in accordance with law. List on Friday. Liberty is reserved to the petitioner herein to have food from his home as well as medication regularly," the bench had said. The apex court on May 29 granted interim protection from coercive action to Rao and directed him to give an undertaking that he would return to India within three days after the receipt of his passport.

Rao had moved the top court challenging an order of the Telangana High Court which dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

On May 22, a Hyderabad court issued a proclamation order against Rao in the phone tapping case.

According to the order, Rao may be declared a "proclaimed offender" if he does not appear before the court by June 20.

If a person is declared a proclaimed offender, the court can order attachment of properties of the accused.

