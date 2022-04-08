Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Photo of horse travelling via local train goes viral; probe ordered
india news

Photo of horse travelling via local train goes viral; probe ordered

Reports said eastern railways authorities could not confirm whether the photo was authentic and ordered a probe. 
This photo of a huge horse inside a crowded local train has gone viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A photo of a horse standing inside a crowded local train in West Bengal has gone viral on social media though the railways has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the image and ordered an inquiry to first fact-check the photo and then find out how this happened.

According to reports, the photo was taken on a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train. His owner was also there standing. While it's not rare to spot small cattle travelling on local trains in West Bengal, the horst of the viral photo is no small animal and is believed to be returning after taking part in a race in Baruipur.

Though passengers objected to the man boarding the train along with the huge horse, he shrugged it off and made a place for both himself and his horse, reports said. It is believed that the horse took part in a race held in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas.

Eastern railways spokesperson has acknowledged that they have also come across the photo but they are not aware whether something like this has actually happened.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral horse
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP