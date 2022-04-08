Photo of horse travelling via local train goes viral; probe ordered

A photo of a horse standing inside a crowded local train in West Bengal has gone viral on social media though the railways has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the image and ordered an inquiry to first fact-check the photo and then find out how this happened.

According to reports, the photo was taken on a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train. His owner was also there standing. While it's not rare to spot small cattle travelling on local trains in West Bengal, the horst of the viral photo is no small animal and is believed to be returning after taking part in a race in Baruipur.

Though passengers objected to the man boarding the train along with the huge horse, he shrugged it off and made a place for both himself and his horse, reports said. It is believed that the horse took part in a race held in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas.

Eastern railways spokesperson has acknowledged that they have also come across the photo but they are not aware whether something like this has actually happened.

