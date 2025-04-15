Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Physicist Ranjit Nair passes away at 70

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 10:47 AM IST

Trained in physics and philosophy at the University of Cambridge, Nair’s works include “Mind, Matter and Mystery” and “The Republic of Science”

Physicist Ranjit Nair, who founded the Centre for Philosophy and the Foundations of Science, passed away in New Delhi on Monday. He was 70. Trained in physics and philosophy at the University of Cambridge, Nair’s works include “Mind, Matter and Mystery” and “The Republic of Science.” He edited the collected works of theoretical physicist ECG Sudarshan.

Physicist Ranjit Nair. (Sourced)
Physicist Ranjit Nair. (Sourced)

A champion of Indian science and history, Nair played a key role in getting a bust of polymath Jagadish Chandra Bose installed at his alma mater, Christs College Cambridge.

At Thiruvananthapuram’s University College, Nair was part of a student-organised science society, whose other members included the late astrophysicist Thanu Padmanabhan and Professor V Parameswaran Nair (City University of New York).

Nair is survived by his wife, the poet and linguist Rukmini Bhaya Nair, daughter Vijayanka Nair, and son Viraj Nair. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, and a memorial service later in the week.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Physicist Ranjit Nair passes away at 70
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On