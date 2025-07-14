Itanagar, Amidst growing concerns over the spread of fake news, the Itanagar unit of the Press Information Bureau on Monday hosted an interactive session under its ‘Vartalap’ series, focusing on the theme 'Role of Media in Tackling Misinformation and Disinformation.' PIB Itanagar hosts session on media’s role in tackling misinformation

The event brought together media professionals, government officials, and civil society representatives to deliberate on the media’s responsibility in addressing misinformation and upholding public trust.

Key speakers at the session underscored the need for fact-based reporting, collaborative efforts, and institutional mechanisms to counter false narratives in the digital era.

Deputy Director of the Central Bureau of Communication Utsav Parmar called for a proactive media ecosystem that goes beyond dissemination to ensure clarity and accuracy.

He stressed the importance of a strong partnership between journalists and PIB in delivering verified information to the public.

Additional Director General of PIB Kripa Shankar Yadav in his deliberation noted the rapidly evolving media landscape and reiterated that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it must be exercised with responsibility.

"A journalist must have the right knowledge and tools to fight against misinformation," he said, adding that initiatives like Vartalap act as a bridge between the government and the media fraternity.

He also spoke about government welfare schemes for journalists.

Representing the Arunachal Pradesh government, Information and Public Relation secretary Nyali Ete warned of the dangers posed by disinformation to governance and public perception.

He advocated for responsible communication and greater public awareness to counter its effects.

Journalist and event resource person, Tongam Rina, emphasised the value of credible sourcing and institutional fact-checking.

"Fact-checking is a powerful tool, but retaining public trust is equally important in the long run," she remarked.

IPR Director Gijum Tali in his part said misinformation spikes during crises and conflict situations.

He highlighted how technological advancements have intensified challenges and called for timely, coordinated responses.

The ‘Vartalap’ series is part of PIB’s ongoing effort to strengthen ties between government communication platforms and media professionals, promoting informed public discourse and capacity building in the fight against disinformation.

