Pilibhit administration sends report to UP Home Department about 12 labourers stranded in Kyrgyzstan

Pilibhit , The Pilibhit district administration has sent a detailed report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department regarding the case of 12 labourers from the district, who are reportedly stranded and facing harassment in Kyrgyzstan, officials said on Friday.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh said the report was prepared after the Home Department sought factual details and directed the Superintendent of Police to conduct a probe. “Information about all 12 persons stranded in Kyrgyzstan has been compiled and sent to the government so that the due process can be initiated for their safe return,” the DM told PTI.

Families of the stranded men have alleged that they are being tortured abroad and the local agents are demanding up to ₹2 lakh for their return. The labourers have also been sending video messages to their families, appealing for rescue.

The relatives of those stranded have been frequently approaching police and administrative officials for help. Earlier this week, several family members met DM Singh and SP Abhishek Yadav and narrated the ordeal.

The families said the workers — identified as Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamcharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare and Harishankar — had been sent to Kyrgyzstan nearly three months ago by agents running a local recruitment agency. Each worker reportedly paid about ₹2.5 lakh, and was sent on a 59-day visa with “misleading contracts”, relatives claimed.

The families alleged that they are being forced to work in different cities, denied proper food, and prevented from returning. They further claimed the men were being beaten and treated “worse than animals”.

SP Yadav confirmed that the matter has been assigned to CO City Deepak Chaturvedi for investigation. He said the families have submitted written complaints, alleging that a local firm operating from a city colony, along with its representatives, allegedly played a role in sending them abroad under false promises.

Officials said all 12 workers wish to return to India at the earliest, and their video appeals have been included in the probe. The administration’s report will help the state government initiate steps for their repatriation, the DM said.

