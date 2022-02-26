Pilot dies in Telangana crash, Scindia orders investigation

A 29-year-old woman pilot died on the spot when a trainee aircraft which she was flying crashed into fields in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Saturday morning, the police said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was shocked and an investigation team is reaching the site of accident.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana...Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot,” tweeted Scindia. He also extended his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased pilot.

The deceased pilot was identified as Maheema Gajaraj, a native of Chennai, undergoing training, Flytech Aviation Academy, a private academy based at Macherla town in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, close to Nagarjunsagar dam on Krishna River.

Nalgonda superintendent of police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari said according to the preliminary investigation, the trainee aircraft, Cessna-152, took off with Maheema on board from the private aviation academy premises in Macherla at 10.30 am.

“At around 10.50 am, the sortie lost its control and crashed into an electric pole in the agriculture fields near Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block and broke into pieces,” she said.

Quoting eyewitness accounts, the SP said the aircraft was spinning in the air for some time before losing control and crashed I n the fields with a loud thud. Gajaraj died on the spot, and her badly mutilated body was recovered from the mangled aircraft.

“The Director-General of Civil Aviation and the police have taken up the investigation into the exact causes of the aircraft crash,” Rajeshwari said.

An eye-witness told the local reporters that the aircraft was coming from Nagarjunasagar dam side towards Nalgonda. “The aircraft broke into pieces as it hit the ground with a loud sound, and the mangled pieces were strewn all around the place. When we went to the spot, the pilot’s body was in a badly mutilated shape amidst the aircraft parts,” he said.

Soon after receiving the information from the locals, the Peddavura police alerted the Nalgonda SP before rushing to the spot along with the revenue officials and medical teams to take up a rescue operation.

