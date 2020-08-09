e-paper
Pilots body condoles death of 2 pilots, passengers in Kerala plane crash, offers assistance to AAIB

Pilots body condoles death of 2 pilots, passengers in Kerala plane crash, offers assistance to AAIB

The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday leading to the death of at least 18 persons including the two pilots.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 06:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
File photo of Captain DV Sathe (L) and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar of Air India Express flight who lost their lives in crash land at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (ANI File Photo )
         

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Kozhikode plane crash and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a press release, the ICPA said that it is closely monitoring the developments related to the accident of Air India Express Flight IX-1344 that overran the runway upon landing at Kozhikode Airport.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the pilots and passengers who lost their lives in the accident. We send our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to all the survivors, many of them injured and in hospital,” the ICPA said.

“We stress the need to avoid speculation and theories as to the circumstances of this accident. We are also willing to offer any assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in order to help gather facts and any other safety and security information which may be pertinent to this tragic event,” it added.

