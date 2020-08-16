Places of worship reopen after five months in Kashmir

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:40 IST

Some prominent religious places including shrines opened in Kashmir on Sunday for prayers after they were closed for over five months to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

People offered daily prayers in some shrines and mosques of the Valley but took precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

Though small mosques in the mohallas and interior areas had already opened sparsely in the last few weeks but for the first time in the past five months people offered congregational prayers in prominent shrines like Dastigeer Sahib in Old City. People also said that they visited Khankah-e-Moula shrine on the banks of Jhelum.

“We offered congregational prayer for the first time since mid-March in the afternoon today. Alhamdulillah all SOPs were followed. People gave good response and took precautions,” said Syed Khalid Geelani, Sajadah Nasheen (one of the caretakers) of Dastigeer Sahib Shrine.

People were upbeat. “Everybody is aware of the importance of precautions during this pandemic. Though we used to offer prayers in our local mosques for the last few weeks but opening of these shrines fills us with hope and gives us solace,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Old City.

However not every mosque opened today. Kashmir’s biggest mosque Jamia Masjid in Nawhatta was still closed. “In coming couple of days the mosque will be opened after a cleanliness drive,” said a caretaker of the mosque.

Some urged fellow citizens not to indulge in ‘blind fatalism’. “Blessed are we that these places have opened. I am so happy. But at the same time people should continue to take precautions. Their opening does not mean that the pandemic is over. People should continue to wear masks, take their own prayer rugs to the mosques, avoid handshakes, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing. Only then they should leave it to God,” said Yaqoob Ahmad, an Imam of a local mosque in Srinagar.

Officials also urged people not to lower guard. “Community response holds the key to fighting Pandemic. Glad to see observance of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as religious places opened today after 5 months. Hopeful about industry, business & transport to follow the pursuit,” wrote Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Chaudhary on twitter.

On August 4, the govt announced to re-open all religious places and places of worship from August 16 but detailed Covid-19 SOPs to be followed like no large gatherings and no touching of statues.

In the run up to the August 16 opening, the district administration has reached out to managing committees of places of worship of all faiths and held meetings with over 3000 religious heads to sensitise them about do’s and don’ts to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The total Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir have crossed 28,000 mark with over 21,000 of them in Kashmir alone. 527 people have died due to the pandemic – 486 of them in Kashmir valley.

Markets to reopen again

The officials said that from Monday markets will reopen and public transport services will resume operations as per a regulated schedule in Srinagar.

In an order issued here the District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has lifted restrictions on business and transport operations allowing a regulated resumption.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had re-imposed lockdown restrictions in Srinagar from July 13 and rest of the valley from July 27 as the Corona cases had shown an increase.

After State Executive Committee order on August 4, the officials have permitted reopening of 50 percent shops in all markets and resumption of public transport operations with a boarding of 50 percent passengers in minibuses and up to a maximum of 4 passengers in 10-seater maxi-cabs and 2 passengers in taxicabs and auto-rickshaws.

In all markets, alternate shops will open so as to prevent crowding and to enable queuing of customers as per the advised distancing norm.

“The district administration has full faith in the business and trading communities of the district and is sure that there will be strict compliance with all SOPs and guidelines like wearing of face masks and observance of distancing while going about their businesses,” Chaudhary said.

To reduce footprint, not more than a third of the total number of vehicles will be allowed to operate on a particular route. There are around 80 designated public transport routes in Srinagar.