Plant 50 trees, Orissa HC to tehsildar who asked 1,004 fine from landless woman
Plant 50 trees, Orissa HC to tehsildar who asked 1,004 fine from landless woman

The woman, staying in a thatched house, told the Orissa high court that the tehsildar had imposed 1,004 fine on her without hearing her case.
The tehsildar registered a case against the woman for encroachment on government land. (Representational Image)
Updated on May 20, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa high court has ordered a tehsildar to plant 50 saplings as a penalty for imposing 1,004 fine on a poor woman without hearing her case of encroachment on government land.

Mita Das of Balana village in Kakatpur block of Puri district was staying in a thatched house constructed on a state government land for which the local tehsildar had instituted a case against her under Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment Act in July last year. On September 15 last year, tehsildar Biranchi Narayan Behera imposed a penalty of 1,004 on her without hearing her case and issued show-cause notice. Later, the woman filed a petition in the high court saying that the tehsildar had imposed fine without hearing her case.

After hearing the petition, the single-judge bench of the High Court Justice Biswanath Rath in his order said the tehsildar has the responsibility to find whether the encroacher is an educated and law-knowing person or not.

“Once an encroacher volunteers to appear, the Tahasildar if find there is no written response from him, at least should provide one more opportunity to file his response to find the reason on his residing over such plot and if a person is landless or not? Even after filing of show cause, there should not be passing of orders in encroachment proceedings mechanically,” the high court said, ordering the tehsildar to plant at least 50 saplings on roadside in CDA area of Cuttack. The court also directed Revenue and Disaster Management department and Law department to ensure that the tehsildars do not to repeat such mistakes in future.

The high court also remitted the matter to the tehsildar for re-hearing of the encroachment case on either May 27 or May 30 and passing of a reasoned order.

Friday, May 20, 2022
