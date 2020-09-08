e-paper
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut responds to drugs probe against her with an offer to minister

Kangana Ranaut responds to drugs probe against her with an offer to minister

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, home minister Deshmukh said Adhyayan, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and had alleged that she used to take drugs and had also forced him to consume the substances.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Kangana Ranaut response comes against the backdrop of the government threatening to investigate her for use of drugs and the BMC sending her notice for alleged unauthorised construction by her office.
Actor Kangana Ranaut response comes against the backdrop of the government threatening to investigate her for use of drugs and the BMC sending her notice for alleged unauthorised construction by her office.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that she was willing to go through drug test and an investigation into her call log after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the alleged drug claims made by Adhyayan Suman – the former boyfriend of actor Kangana Ranaut – in an interview three years ago.

“I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, home minister Deshmukh said Adhyayan, who was once in a relationship with Ranaut, had alleged that she used to take drugs and had also forced him to consume the substances.

“The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter,” the home minister said.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu, Deshmukh in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Deshmukh also said that Mumbai Police would conduct an investigation into the death by suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik three years ago.

Naik, in his suicide note, had named a few persons, including a news channel’s editor, who allegedly did not pay his dues worth several crores of rupees, according to the deceased’s kin.

top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
'India fired first': China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan's boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana's Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

