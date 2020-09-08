Kangana Ranaut responds to drugs probe against her with an offer to minister

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that she was willing to go through drug test and an investigation into her call log after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the alleged drug claims made by Adhyayan Suman – the former boyfriend of actor Kangana Ranaut – in an interview three years ago.

“I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, home minister Deshmukh said Adhyayan, who was once in a relationship with Ranaut, had alleged that she used to take drugs and had also forced him to consume the substances.

“The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter,” the home minister said.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu, Deshmukh in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Deshmukh also said that Mumbai Police would conduct an investigation into the death by suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik three years ago.

Naik, in his suicide note, had named a few persons, including a news channel’s editor, who allegedly did not pay his dues worth several crores of rupees, according to the deceased’s kin.