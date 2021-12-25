PM contributes 1,000 to party fund, urges to make ‘BJP strong, India strong’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday donated ₹1,000 towards the BJP fund as the BJP launched a special micro-donation camp on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The drive will continue till February 11."I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," PM Modi tweeted along with the receipt of the donation.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda too shared the screenshots of their contribution.

"Any donation to the BJP is a contribution towards a stronger New India. You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same," Amit Shah tweeted.

"From the birth anniversary of Atal ji today, 25th December, till 11th February 2022, the Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji, the BJP is launching a special micro-donation campaign. Your support will empower the party that always puts India First," JP Nadda tweeted.

"Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement," the BJP chief said. The contribution can range from ₹5 to ₹1,000, the party said in a statement.