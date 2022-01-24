PM hails youth power in Bal Puraskar meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children picked for the honours and asked them to support the “Vocal for Local” campaign, even as he added that the awards came with a huge responsibility for the youngsters.

The Prime Minister awarded the Bal Puraskar recipients certificates digitally using the “blockchain technology” during a virtual event held on Monday, an official statement said. Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were recognised for their exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in six fields – innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

Modi said the youth was at the centre of all policies being framed by the government.

Applauding the children for playing a key role in the success of the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign, Modi asked them to become ambassadors for the “Vocal for Local” drive, too. “Just like you came forward for the cleanliness campaign, you should also come forward for the Vocal for Local campaign. Make a list of the products that you use at home and are not made in India. Then urge your family members to use similar products that are made in India. This way you will help India to become an Atma Nirbhar nation,” the Prime Minister said.

During his interaction with Meedhansh Kumar, 11, who has developed a web portal for providing information regarding Covid-19, Modi said: “In children like Meedhansh, the government efforts to promote entrepreneurship are bearing fruit and a tendency to become job providers instead of being job seekers is becoming more pronounced.”

While speaking to Tarushi Kumar, a 12-year-old from Chandigarh who had her name registered in the Guinness Book for her Taekwondo skills, the Prime Minister asked about her opinion on the balance between sports and studies, and also assured that the government is committed to providing all the facilities to sportspersons.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also talked about the unveiling of a hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate on Sunday and said the “biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is – duty and nation first”. “Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on the path of duty for the country,” he said.

“You have been given these awards when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence. With this award, you have been given a huge responsibility. Now, everyone’s expectations have also increased from you. You do not have to feel stressed by these expectations but draw inspiration instead.”

He also asked the children to study the bravery and sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. “The Sahibzadas had sacrificed themselves with immense valour at a very young age. Their sacrifice for India’s civilization, culture, faith and religion is incomparable. Youngsters should know more about the Sahibzadas and their sacrifice,” the Prime Minister said.

He also lauded children for their participation in the Covid-19 vaccination programme. “Children of India have shown their modern and scientific temperament in the vaccination programme and since January 3, in just 20 days, more than 40 million children have taken the Corona vaccine,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister praised the youngsters for their contribution in the field of startups and innovation. “Your own generation is leading this new era not only in India but outside India as well. Today, we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world, everyone is discussing about them. Who are these CEOs? They are the children of our own country. It is the young generation of this country which is dominant in the world today. Today, we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. We feel proud when we see the youth of India excelling in the world of startups,” he said.

The Prime Minister also greeted the daughters of the country on the National Girl Child Day. He also remembered the contributions of women freedom fighters, including Birbala Kanaklata Barua, Khudiram Bose and Rani Gaidinilu, in India’s struggle for freedom. “These fighters made the country’s freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and dedicated themselves to it,” Modi said.