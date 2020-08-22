PM holds meet to boost Indian toys’ manufacturing

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign launched by him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top functionaries of his government aiming to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys.

India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age, Modi said at the meeting according to an official statement. He said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods, it added.

Significantly, the toy market is one of several where Chinese products have to come in huge numbers.

According to the official statement, the Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. PModi said the focus should be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standard.

Highlighting importance of toys in moulding a child’s mind, Prime Minister said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all Anganwadi Centres and Schools for all-round development of children. He even suggested that youth should be engaged to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instill a sense of pride towards National goals and achievements.

Modi noted that toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and exhorted that toys should reflect India’s value system and culturally established environment-friendly approach. He further suggested using tourism as a tool to promote India’s culture especially in regions which are renowned for handcrafted toys. The prime minister emphasized the need to organize hackathons for youth and students for innovations in toy technology and design, including online games, to reflect Indian ethos and values.

Laying emphasis on fast growing digital gaming arena, Modi said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.