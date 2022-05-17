PM meets Yogi, UP cabinet with focus on governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his council of ministers, with a focus on governance and people-connect, people aware of the matter said.

Modi reached the chief minister’s residence a little after 7pm, where the meeting was held.

“Had an extensive interaction with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

During the meeting, the ministers also shared their experiences about the functioning of their departments, implementation of government schemes and the feedback they got during the tours to districts in all the 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, an official privy to the development said.

Greeting Modi, the CM tweeted earlier on Monday, “Warm welcome and greetings to you in Lucknow, the city of Sheshavtar Lord Shri Laxmanji.”

Earlier in the day, Modi also visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our Government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here (sic).”