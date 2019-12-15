e-paper
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Statue of Unity at Gujarat’s Kevadia is a 182-m tall statue of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel .
The Statue of Unity at Gujarat’s Kevadia is a 182-m tall statue of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel .(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

“Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Shah said that Sardar Patel is a unique source of inspiration for all of us as he envisioned a united India. “He was truly a Bharat Ratna, who not only played an important role in independence but also pioneered the integration of the country after that,” he said.

“Motivated by Sardar Patel’s ideals and iron leadership, the Modi-led central government has created a safe and empowered India in the last five years by eliminating corruption, casteism and appeasement from the country. Today, we pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary,” he tweeted.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

