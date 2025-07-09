Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi arrives in Namibia to enhance bilateral ties

PTI |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 11:51 AM IST

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia nd the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia.(X/NarendraModi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia.(X/NarendraModi)

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia nd the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

Modi is visiting Namibia at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi ahead of Modi's five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The prime minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, late Dr Sam Nujoma.

He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India’s multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA had said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi arrives in Namibia to enhance bilateral ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On